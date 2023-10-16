SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina (USC) System is helping South Carolina students get an education.

According to the USC website, the school will cover tuition and academic fees on all system campuses for in-state students graduating in the top 10 percent of their high school class and whose family’s annual household income is below $80,000.

The USC Commitment initiative will begin with the fall 2024 freshman class.

“Across South Carolina, we know there are bright, hard-working students who deserve the opportunity to earn their college degree but who do not have the financial resources to make this happen. We want them to know the doors are open for them at USC,” President Michael Amiridis said. “Together with our plan to admit the state’s top high school graduates, the USC Commitment ensures that a USC degree is within reach for all students who demonstrate merit and financial need.”

The plan will cover four years’ worth of tuition and academic fees. In fall 2023, in-state tuition on the Columbia campus totaled $12,688 and the average of academic fees across all programs totaled $1,572.

Eligible students must meet the following criteria:

South Carolina residents who graduate in the top 10 percent of their high school class

Students whose annual family income is below $80,000

Students who have completed a Free Application of Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Students must continue to meet academic eligibility requirements

Additional details about the program will be available on USC’s financial aid website.