SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken residents, Jacob Cooper and Da’Quan Whetstone, are now graduates of the SC School for the Deaf and the Blind.

Da’Quan points to his track record in Voss Gym on the campus of SCSDB

Da’Quan Whetstone participated in varsity football, basketball and track and field. He holds the record for fastest 100m.

In his senior year, he was awarded both the DAR Good Citizenship Award and the School for the Deaf Prom King.

Da’Quan plans to work at Amazon.

Jacob Michael Cooper Pou participated in multiple athletic teams including, varsity football, varsity basketball, varsity goalball and varsity track and field.

He also held both titles of the School for the Blind Student Council President and the President of the Student Council for TLC Visually Impaired Boys.

Jacob sits on the beach with friends from the School for the Blind during a field trip to Barrier Island

Jacob’s favorite memory of being at SCSDB is having teachers who believed in him.

He plans to attend North Greenville University in the fall and pursue a degree in sports management.

CONGRATS GENTLEMEN!!!!!