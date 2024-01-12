AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three local colleges are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Friday afternoon, folks gathered on the campus of Augusta Tech for an early celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; a way to honor how far we’ve come and the steps we have yet to go.

“He was a major figure in human history, and he had such a short life, but he made such an important impact,” Former Savannah Mayor Keynote Speaker Dr. Otis S. Johnson said.

Augusta Tech, Paine College and Augusta University came together in a joint effort with one goal in mind.

“So, the ability for us to come together and celebrate in unison, I think, is an appropriate first step. We’re excited we’re doing this every year,” Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl said.

Keynote speaker and former mayor of Savannah, Dr. Otis S. Johnson says he was honored to share a piece of history. “I wanted, especially in an academic setting, to talk about the king that we may not know. King grew up in a family that had a history of asserting themselves and fighting against Jim Crow.”

Augusta city and institution leaders were in attendance to show their support of Dr. King’s beliefs and accomplishments.

“Whatever we’re called to do, we want to do it to the best of our ability and I think Dr. King really illustrated that with his life. He really prepared for it– he went to college, he got his doctorate degree, he really trained. So, when he was able to go out and do this work, he was prepared. So, the challenge for us is to do what our purpose is to the fullest potential so that we can make this world better,” said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl.

And those who attended say this event reminds them of the impact, Dr. King’s work has left and is still having on our world today.

“It’s incumbent upon each of us to understand the humanity of all people, from all races, all backgrounds…” Reginald Forrest said.

Friday afternoon’s event was just the beginning of the celebrations of what would have been Dr. King’s 95th birthday. Saturday afternoon, the City of Augusta will host the Martin Luther King parade downtown.