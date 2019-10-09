Thomson High School celebrates addition of welding lab

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) Thomson High School celebrated the addition of a welding lab this week.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday.

Georgia Power donated $100,000 for the new facility, which has been a long-time coming.

The welding lab aims to help students prepare for the future by learning a trade.

“I think that this is one of the best investments we can make, because if we give students an opportunity to do something that they enjoy and that can be lucrative for them, then that is giving back to the community and it just helps to improve us all,” said Trevor Roberson, the principal of Thomson High School.

The creation of the lab comes at a good time with the current shortage of welders in the United States.