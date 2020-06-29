Taking your questions to Columbia County school leaders regarding 2020-2021 school year

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – With the continuing threat of COVID-19, many parents have questions regarding the upcoming school year.
We’ll be taking your most asked questions to Columbia County school leaders, this week, to provide you with answers.
Fill out the form below to submit your questions.
BUT FIRST, HERE ARE SOME ANSWERS TO A FEW OF YOUR QUESTIONS:
- Columbia County details how the school bus system work this school year
- Learn-from-Home or Learn-in-School? Columbia County is giving parents until July 1st to decide
- First Day of School: Columbia County School Leaders present two back-to-school options
