AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Back to school shopping close to the school year can be tough for some parents.

That’s why Sheabutter Empowerment, The YMCA, T-Mobile and Empower Sis Movement have teamed up to host an early “Back to School” event.

“We are joining hands together to bring this big event to the South Augusta area to assist with families for back to school supplies early in the year, so that the parents can prepare themselves for the next year or summer school,” said Martika Jackson, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Sheabutter Empowerment.

It’s a free event, open to the public, that will see free school supplies handed out.

They say it’s important to give parents a chance to get school supplies before the start of the year rush happens.

“I remember being a kid myself, my mom use to have to take me to different events to gather school supplies, so I know I have to give back,” said Jackson.

Aside from the free school supplies the event also promises entertainment as well. You can expect bouncy houses for kids, vendors, live music, and more.

The event is taking place on June 5th, from Noon to 5 p.m., at 2215 Tobacco Rd.