AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) – Two people are being treated for injuries after a crash Monday morning involving a Richmond County school bus.

According to the Richmond County School System, the bus was struck while transporting students to Lucy C. Laney, A.R. Johnson, and C.T. Walker Magnet High Schools.

After the crash, students and the driver were checked out with EMS. The driver and one student were taken to a local hospital for treatment.