AIKEN, S.C. – A local educator recently shadowed two Savannah River Nuclear Solutions engineers to obtain a STEM Education Endorsement that will help bridge the gap between her students’ high school classes and potential engineering careers at the Savannah River Site.

Carla Biley, who teaches biology and forensics at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, will use the endorsement from Augusta University to open the door to new classes at RCTCM.

The STEM Education Endorsement focuses on effective ways to integrate content, teach productive collaboration skills and use inquiry-based approaches to solve problems. The two-day shadowing assignment with SRNS engineers was the final step in earning this endorsement.

Eric Johnson, manager, SRNS Fire Protection Engineering says, “Connecting with local educators is crucial in impacting the next generation of future engineers. A well-rounded engineer must not only be proficient in performing technical analysis, but also in effective communication, technical writing and working outside of their discipline. Shadowing opportunities help us provide information directly to instructors to take back to the classroom.”

While shadowing the day-to-day operations of PC&AE, hosted by SRNS engineer Lindsay Minnick, Biley was able to witness the computer modification tracker that documents any changes and upgrades to K and L Areas as well as the program development center in C Area. She also learned how these departments provide safe, secure and quality products in support of SRS missions.

SRNS Education Outreach Program Specialist Cindy Hewitt was pleased to provide this one-on-one opportunity for Ms. Biley to shadow and connect with a PC&AE and FPE.