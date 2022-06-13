COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Five rural South Carolina counties will share most of $160 million set aside last year to help rural, poor school districts build new school buildings.

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told The Post and Courier newspaper with $1.5 billion of needs for rural schools, she wants lawmakers to create an annual fund to help build and repair schools.

The General Assembly is considering spending an additional $140 million on school buildings in next year’s budget.

The money from the original plan is going to school districts in Saluda, Lee, Clarendon, Dillon and Williamsburg counties.