Several local graduations cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus

Education
Posted: / Updated:
CSRA Graduation Dates (Image 1)_26283

(WJBF) – Several local graduations that were set for may have been canceled or postponed, due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus.

The University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University have canceled their spring commencement exercises.

Augusta University says its commencement is postponed.

We also checked with USC Aiken, South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia Tech. No decisions have been made at those colleges.

