Several local graduations cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus

(WJBF) – Several local graduations that were set for may have been canceled or postponed, due to health concerns regarding the coronavirus.
The University of Georgia and Georgia Southern University have canceled their spring commencement exercises.
Augusta University says its commencement is postponed.
We also checked with USC Aiken, South Carolina, Clemson and Georgia Tech. No decisions have been made at those colleges.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Stock Exchange trading floor closing Monday
- Silver says NBA will consider many ideas if play can resume
- China reports no new domestic cases for 1st time since outbreak started
- HBO Max to delay “Friends” reunion
- Local virtual town hall meetings scheduled to discuss COVID-19
- ‘Sign of hope and happiness’: People put Christmas lights back up during outbreak
- FDIC warns of scams saying banks in trouble from outbreak
- Chloroquine, an old malaria drug, may help treat novel coronavirus, doctors say