Seven Richmond County schools transition to at-home learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two more Richmond County schools have transitioned to at-home learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of schools to seven.

If you need to request meal pickup from either of these schools, call 706-828-1122

Belair K8 School will reopen on December 18, 2020

Hephzibah High School will reopen on December 14, 2020

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020

Lake Forest Hills Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020

Garrett Elementary School will reopen on December 17, 2020

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School will reopen on January 12, 2021

Wheeless Road Elementary School will reopen on January 11, 2021

