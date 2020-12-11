Seven Richmond County schools transition to at-home learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two more Richmond County schools have transitioned to at-home learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of schools to seven.
If you need to request meal pickup from either of these schools, call 706-828-1122
- Belair K8 School will reopen on December 18, 2020
- Hephzibah High School will reopen on December 14, 2020
- Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020
- Lake Forest Hills Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020
- Garrett Elementary School will reopen on December 17, 2020
- Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School will reopen on January 12, 2021
- Wheeless Road Elementary School will reopen on January 11, 2021
