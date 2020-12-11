Seven Richmond County schools transition to at-home learning

Education
Posted: / Updated:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Two more Richmond County schools have transitioned to at-home learning due to an increase in coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of schools to seven.

The Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School will reopen for face-to-face learning on January 12th.

Wheeless Road Elementary will reopen January 11th.

If you need to request meal pickup from either of these schools, call 706-828-1122

  • Belair K8 School will reopen on December 18, 2020
  • Hephzibah High School will reopen on December 14, 2020
  • Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020
  • Lake Forest Hills Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020
  • Garrett Elementary School will reopen on December 17, 2020
  • Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School will reopen on January 12, 2021
  • Wheeless Road Elementary School will reopen on January 11, 2021

