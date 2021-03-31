Senator Ossoff announces American Rescue Plan funds going to Richmond County Schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – U.S. Senator John Ossoff made a major announcement while continuing his visit in Augusta Wednesday morning.

The Senator announced that $112 million from the American Rescue Plan will be going to Richmond County Schools. This is on top of $84 million going to the county.

On Tuesday, the freshman senator discussed the American Rescue Plan with Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., City Administrator Odie Donald II, Augusta University President Dr. Brooks Keel, and other community leaders.

Senator Ossoff also toured the COVID-19 Vaccine Center at Craig Houghton Elementary School. This center is run by the Georgia Department of Health.

This is a developing story…