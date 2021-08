SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Beginning Thursday, schools in Screven County will be closed to in-house learning.

They’ll stay closed until Tuesday September 7th.

For the next two days, masks will be required for all staff and students. Student absences for these two days will be excused.

Digital learning will begin next Monday August 23rd.

