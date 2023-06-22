AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC), the liquid waste contractor at the Savannah River Site, is investing in the future workforce by donating a $20,000 gift to Denmark Technical College (DTC) for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) scholarships.

According to the SRMC President and Program Manager Dave Olson recently made the check presentation to DTC President and CEO Dr. Willie L. Todd Jr. DTC is the only historically black technical college in the state of South Carolina, focusing on technical career training, associates degrees, and a four-year college transfer program.

The money will directly fund scholarships for DTC students enrolling in STEM degree programs. It helps replace some of the federal funds that have been in place the last few years but have just been phased out.

With this new infusion of STEM scholarships, SRMC wants to offer a multitude of positions and internships for students with degrees in STEM, according to Olson.