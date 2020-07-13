Richmond County to hold drive-thru graduations, James Brown Arena ceremony cancelled

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has announced changes for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.

Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, the planned graduation ceremony to be held at the James Brown Arena has been cancelled.

Instead, drive-through graduation ceremonies will be held for students to pick up their diplomas at their respective schools.

The ceremonies will follow this schedule:

Monday, July 20

Cross Creek High School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Davidson Fine Arts – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Glenn Hills High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Hephzibah High School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Laney High School – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Josey High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

A.R. Johnson Magnet School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Westside High School – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Academy of Richmond County – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Performance Learning Center – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Butler High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Graduates will receive details and procedures for drive-through graduation ceremonies from their principals in the coming days. Virtual ceremonies for each school will be available for viewing on the RCSS and High School websites beginning Monday.

