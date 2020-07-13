AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System has announced changes for the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.
Due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases, the planned graduation ceremony to be held at the James Brown Arena has been cancelled.
Instead, drive-through graduation ceremonies will be held for students to pick up their diplomas at their respective schools.
The ceremonies will follow this schedule:
Monday, July 20
- Cross Creek High School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Davidson Fine Arts – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Glenn Hills High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
- Hephzibah High School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Laney High School – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Josey High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
- A.R. Johnson Magnet School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Westside High School – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Academy of Richmond County – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
- Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School – 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Performance Learning Center – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Butler High School – 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Graduates will receive details and procedures for drive-through graduation ceremonies from their principals in the coming days. Virtual ceremonies for each school will be available for viewing on the RCSS and High School websites beginning Monday.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- Richmond County to hold drive-thru graduations, James Brown Arena ceremony cancelled
- ‘Motorcyclists have got common sense:’ Myrtle Beach Bike Week kicks off, thousands expected
- Kroger cashiers stop giving customers coins for change amid shortage spurred by pandemic
- US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June
- Federal judge permanently blocks Georgia’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion law
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers to avoid over methanol risk
- Gov. McMaster extends South Carolina State of Emergency
- SEC Continuing to Mull Options as Conference-Only Schedule May be End Result