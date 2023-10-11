RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System says its 2023 has showed “notable improvements” in their ACT scores over 2022.

Despite a recent report showing college preparation at a 32-year low, Richmond County ACT scores are trending upward.

“We are excited to celebrate our students’ strong performance on the ACT,” said Dr. Malinda Cobb, Associate Superintendent of Academic Services. “Our Class of 2023 scores show our investments and commitments are paying off. Our students continue to grow and attain the skills they need for success after high school, and our teachers and school leaders look forward to challenging our students to continue to make academic gains.”

RCSS says A.R. Johnson Magnet School and John S. Davidson Magnet School both had average ACT scores above the national average.

Also, T.W. Josey and Lucy C. Laney High Schools posted their highest scores in more than four years.