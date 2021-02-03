Richmond County Schools helping special education students adapt to virtual learning during pandemic

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — For parents with special needs or special education students learning from home can be a challenge.



“Most of the families aren’t doing it. They say it causes a lot of stress and anguish in the families and the children are getting overly anxious and depressed,” Tanya Schlegel said.

Special education advocate Tanya Schlegel knows the struggle — she has a son with autism and a daughter with learning disabilities.



“These children with significant needs are already behind their peers and parents are getting frustrated because not having that support in the home with their education, they’re falling even further behind,” Schlegel said.

She said she’s concerned her daughter may be losing the progress she’s made and falling behind.

“She was an A and B student a few C’s here and there all the way through school and now I’m seeing F’s,” Schlegel said.

Richmond County special education director Tracy Wright said he understands the challenges parents and students may be facing and said teachers are working to keep parents informed on their child’s progress.

” So, what we do for that is ask our teachers to maintain constant contact with the parents and the families so that they can keep their eyes on the data and making sure that the child is making progress,” Wright said.

Wright said in addition to that they are also teaching parents skills that may help students in their virtual classrooms.



“We teach the parents strategies so that they can work better with their child during this time and that has been very successful not only for school work, but for social and emotional deficits that kids may display,” Wright said.