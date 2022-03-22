AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Schools and Georgia Power are teaming up to help students be more prepared for their future careers.

“In order to build a workforce you have to start with almost the birth to three, before they even enter the school system,” said Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools.

Under the new partnership, Georgia Power will invest 3-million dollars into the school system for programs like the Student-2-Work Program.

That program provides high schoolers with job training and work experience.

“It’s an opportunity to connect workforce development, early learning and the whole concept of how to improve the school system,” said Dr. Bradshaw.

Some of that money will also go toward funding an early reading program for all students. Dr. Bradshaw says Richmond County was one of four school systems chosen for this partnership.

Dr. Bradshaw says, “They really looked at our communities the four school districts, and they saw that we had similar disadvantages.”

Jason Cuevas with Georgia Power says these school systems were chosen based on interviews with school leaders and research on family poverty rates, unemployment, and access to early learning.

“Our focus here is working with the school districts really working with them to help address needs that they’ve identified that we believe we can bring resources to help address those,” said Cuevas.

But the extra funds don’t just stop at workforce preparedness. School leaders are also looking to revamp their Parent University program.

“About a few years ago, we the district use to fund a parent university program, where parents who have not graduated from high school but were really close, had a chance to come back to the school system and work with an outside agency. but we staffed that program with some of our teachers to ensure that those parents had an opportunity to graduate and then they can better support their students,” said Dr. Bradshaw.

Cuevas says the early workforce training could potentially set students up for jobs with the company.

He says, “We think we can help really create those opportunities for hands on training and help guide if you will, work force training programs to help Georgia maintain competitiveness and also help every Georgian have an equal shot at being successful.”