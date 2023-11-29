AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Inside the HUB, Richmond County parents were invited to learn ways to help students with the two most important subjects in the school system.

“We believe that families are an important part of our education and helping students with their numeracy and literacy are the two most critical skills for academic success. So we wanted to partner with our families and provide some resources so that parents can help them at home,” said Aletha Snowberger with the Richmond County Board of Education.

This upcoming year, schools are implementing new math standards and is working one-on-one with parents to help them teach their kids at home.

“So we wanted to educate our parents on the new math standards; the key changes, reasons for the change, and how they can support their kids at home with the new math standards,” said Pamela Lovett with the Richmond County School System.

Four sessions were set up for parents and students to receive tools and information.

“We had books, we had math manipulatives, information on our English as a second language program, and advance studies program,” said Snowberger.

“We got such great feedback from every community member and parent that attended. We’re looking at hosting this event again in the future so we can continue to educate our parents and partner to provide education and resources,” said Lovett.

This was the first workshop. Another one will take place next year.