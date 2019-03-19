Richmond County School leaders discuss how rightsizing helps better serves students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - "We know that moving things around can cause a little bit of stress in the child," says Kaden Jacobs, Communication Director for Richmond County Schools.

The Richmond County Board of Education proposed to officialy close four schools in an effort to provide students with better programming.

Jacobs says when considering this the main focus is the students.

"This really is in their academic best interest and we're really trying to do the things to improve thier learning enviornemnts. That is what all of this is about," says Jacobs.

Jacobs says 2,500 students will be affected. That's nearly 1,500 more students than last resizing that happened in 2018.

The four schools considered for this year's rightsizing are Southside Rollins, the alternative school, Morgan Road Middle School and Windsor Spring Elmentary School.

Richmond County School Board Member Venus Cain says there are certain factors which play a part as to why the board keeps rightsizing.

"As our demographics change and as our communities change, yes you're kind of forced to do it."

The plan has come with some opposition and concern.

Parents against rightsizing have expressed concerns over middle school children being on the same campus, and in the same building, with high school students.

Cain is a long time member of the school board and says the tax payers money is a big contributing factor when the board considers rightsizing.

"It gives us an oppurtinity to take the resources and use them more effienciently. When we're operating a school that's not at capacity, it costs the tax payers."

She says regardless of the school, the mission is still the same.

"I don't think we have a school or a teacher that's not willing to go above and beyond to help a child be succesful."