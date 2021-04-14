Richmond County graduation schedule announced

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2021 Graduation Schedule for Richmond County high schools has been announced.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 26 Thursday, May 27 Friday, May 28 Hephzibah High at Hephzibah High Stadium – 9 a.m. Cross Creek at Cross Creek Stadium – 9 a.m. Performance Learning at ARC Stadium – 9 a.m. Lucy C. Laney at Laney Stadium – 9 a.m. Butler at Butler Stadium – 9 a.m. RCTCM at Butler Stadium – 9 a.m. Davidson at Laney Stadium – 7 p.m. A.R. Johnson at Laney Stadium – 7 p.m. ARC at ARC Stadium – 7 p.m. T.W. Josey at Josey Stadium – 7 p.m. Westside at Westside Stadium – 7 p.m. Glenn Hills at Glenn Hills Stadium – 7 p.m.

Tickets will be required. Details on ticket restrictions and distribution will be provided at a later date.

For more information, visit the school board website.