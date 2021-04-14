Richmond County graduation schedule announced

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2021 Graduation Schedule for Richmond County high schools has been announced.
The schedule is as follows:
|Wednesday, May 26
|Thursday, May 27
|Friday, May 28
|Hephzibah High at Hephzibah High Stadium – 9 a.m.
|Cross Creek at Cross Creek Stadium – 9 a.m.
|Performance Learning at ARC Stadium – 9 a.m.
|Lucy C. Laney at Laney Stadium – 9 a.m.
|Butler at Butler Stadium – 9 a.m.
|RCTCM at Butler Stadium – 9 a.m.
|Davidson at Laney Stadium – 7 p.m.
|A.R. Johnson at Laney Stadium – 7 p.m.
|ARC at ARC Stadium – 7 p.m.
|T.W. Josey at Josey Stadium – 7 p.m.
|Westside at Westside Stadium – 7 p.m.
|Glenn Hills at Glenn Hills Stadium – 7 p.m.
Tickets will be required. Details on ticket restrictions and distribution will be provided at a later date.
For more information, visit the school board website.