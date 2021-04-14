Richmond County graduation schedule announced

Education
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2021 Graduation Schedule for Richmond County high schools has been announced.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 26Thursday, May 27Friday, May 28
Hephzibah High at Hephzibah High Stadium – 9 a.m.Cross Creek at Cross Creek Stadium – 9 a.m.Performance Learning at ARC Stadium – 9 a.m.
Lucy C. Laney at Laney Stadium – 9 a.m.Butler at Butler Stadium – 9 a.m.RCTCM at Butler Stadium – 9 a.m.
Davidson at Laney Stadium – 7 p.m.A.R. Johnson at Laney Stadium – 7 p.m.ARC at ARC Stadium – 7 p.m.
T.W. Josey at Josey Stadium – 7 p.m.Westside at Westside Stadium – 7 p.m.Glenn Hills at Glenn Hills Stadium – 7 p.m.

Tickets will be required. Details on ticket restrictions and distribution will be provided at a later date.

For more information, visit the school board website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories