RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s official. Two schools in Richmond County will soon combine with others.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday night to merge Willis Foreman Elementary and Terrace Manor Elementary because of low capacity.

Willis Foreman students will be split between Deer Chase and Hephzibah Elementary. Terrace Manor students will go to Wheeless Road Elementary.

Board officials say the buildings will be closed at the end of this school year.

Students will start in the fall at their new schools.