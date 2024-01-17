RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – During the Richmond County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, January 16th, senior leaders of the Richmond County School System (RCSS) presented two options for the 2025-2026 academic calendar.

Now, students, parents, employees, and community members are asked to provide feedback through an online survey.

Calendar Option 1: offers PowerUp Asynchronous Learning Days, four digital learning days, where students complete assignments at home on their school-issued devices. These days are an opportunity for parents and guardians to meet with school staff. The school year starts on August 4 and 5, 2025, and ends on May 22, 2026. Summer break would be 10 weeks.

Calendar Option 2: is a year-round calendar with two week-long intercessions for intervention and enrichment in both semesters. The Calendar Option 2 school year starts on July 24, 2025, and ends on May 29, 2026. The summer break would be 7.5 weeks.

The calendars and feedback survey are posted at rcboe.info/25-26RCSSCalendar, and the deadline to provide feedback is February 15, 2024.

A recommendation on the 2025-2026 academic calendar will be made during the March Board of Education meeting.