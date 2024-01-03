MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a situation that has turned a lot of heads in Columbia County, but Principal Grace Meyer has returned to her position at Stevens Creek Elementary School.

Parents like Jill Morris say they are excited that she is back. “We’re very excited. I think that it’s been a long time coming, I think that over the last couple months we’ve had to go through some stress and uncertainty–but she’s back, and I feel like we can get back to normal now.”

That uncertainty started when the Columbia County School District announced Meyer would be stepping down on Oct. 6. It came as a surprise to some parents, who say she has done a phenomenal job.

“I spend almost every day up at the school volunteering, and she’s one of those unique individuals that the staff love her, the kids love her, the parents love her–and I think that’s hard to find,” said Eliza Myers.

“There’s between 800 and 900 children at Stevens Creek, and when I see her greet children she knows their name, she knows their parents, she knows their siblings–so I think that is super impressive,” said Jessica Wingard.

“Grace has just been instrumental in making all of the children at Stevens Creek feel valued, feel like they matter, and that school is a positive place to encourage that love of learning for a lifetime,” said Angela VanGroll.

In that Oct. 6 press release, it not only confirmed she was stepping down, but Dr. Barry O’Neill would step in her place as interim. Parents say over this short period of time he’s taken over, they commend him for his hard work.

“He did an amazing job coming into an environment where you had some angry parents, you had confusion, you had frustration, anger, and sadness–he was able to come in and really keep the ship afloat,” said VanGroll.

“I know a lot of people were angry about her being gone, but at the same time we didn’t want him to feel like we were angry because he was there–because he was there to help us,” said Myers. “He did a really good job of staying positive, and making sure the school environment was positive and stayed on track.

But another surprise came just a month later from the district, telling parents that Meyer would be returning on Jan. 2. Now that the day is here, parents say this was not only a win for them, but their children.

“She’s excellent. She loves those kids like they are her own. And in terms of the teachers, the staff, the parents, she’s a class act. So to have her leadership back, we’re super excited about that,” said Lauren Ayers.

Morris adds it was the right call to bring her back. “It was an injustice that she had to step down in the first place, and it is the righting of a wrong that she’s back now. So we feel very lucky that the board heard us, that we were listened to, that our petition was viewed,” said Morris.

The questions will continue to loom as to why she originally stepped down. The school district says more information will be released once a final review is completed by the Professional Standards Commission. It is not clear at this time when that review will be finished.