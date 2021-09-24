Plans in motion for old Belair Elementary School property

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Plans for the old Belair Elementary School property are underway, first up a rezoning request.

Board of Education Chairman, David Dekle, is the signer of the re-zoning request to move it from a residential area to commercial

According to the application, the almost 15 acre property located near the intersection of North Belair and Owens Road would eventually become a $50 Million dollar medical office complex.

If all is approved, construction on the more than 150-thousand square foot 2 structure property could begin sometime in early 2022.

A public hearing about the rezoning request is scheduled at the planning commission meeting on October 7th.