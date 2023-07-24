AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. ( WJBF )- Parents and students picked up laptops at North Augusta High school Monday, just a day before the first day of school….. some expecting to start school virtually.

“For me and my wife we didn’t know we still don’t know what to expect but we’re hoping it all goes well and he starts school tomorrow,“ said George Oakman, parent.

The Aiken County school district notified parents that the new Highland Springs Middle school has been cleared for students to start in person Tuesday.

“I’m excited I’m glad they were able to get the school done and they’re excited about going got to practice football through the summer so he’s ready to go back,” said Jonathan Parkey, parent

They say now that the campus is cleared, they’re hoping for a successful school year for their children.

“Of course the kids have not seen the school they don’t know where the classroom at they going to the six grade so they really don’t know what to expect but tomorrow they supposed to take them to the gym show them around let them know everything,“ said Shantel Hunter, parent.

I feel like he’ll have a solid school year he’s getting older now bigger kid so looking to get him into athletics so something to look forward to as a father,” said Oakman

And they say school leaders have made the process easy throughout the transition.

“I have enjoyed it it’s not been that bad because they’ve been keeping us up to date with everything that’s going on so the process have not been bad at all” said Hunter.

“well we’ve gotten numerous phone calls, and the communication with that has been great,” said Parkey.

The school will open at 7:30 tomorrow morning.