AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Paine College has entered into an Institutional Articulation Agreement with Augusta Technical College.

An articulation agreement is an agreement between a community college and a four-year university (public or private/independent).

Augusta Technical College’s associate degree programs will serve as a feeder pathway with the first two years of general education and technical content with an associate’s degree awarded by Augusta Technical College, a two-year institution, and seamlessly transferred to Paine College, a four-year institution with general admission to complete a bachelor’s degree.

The review of courses will be determined to further apply a framework/course matrix to baccalaureate majors offered by Paine College involving Business Administration (ACBSP accredited), Histo1y, Biology, Mathematics, Psychology, Sociology, and Mass Communications.

The agreement, which goes into effect at the beginning of spring semester 2023, is between Paine College and Augusta Technical College for the seamless transfer and articulation of undergraduate, baccalaureate majors at Paine College offered under the Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees with Augusta Tech’s Associate of Science and Associate of Applied Science degrees.