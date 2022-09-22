AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — For Nicholas Azure, attending Paine College has been a long-time goal.

“It would be a great honor, and it would be carrying on the legacy of a very venerable college,” the current Augusta Technical College student said.

It’s one that could soon become a reality as Augusta Tech’s associate degree programs will serve as a feeder pathway for students to transfer to Paine College.

“Our students at Augusta Tech will have the opportunity to take 32 courses that will articulate to Paine College,” Augusta Technical College Provost Dr. Melissa Frank-Alston said.

Students with a 2.0 GPA or higher will be granted admission to Paine College to complete a Bachelor’s degree.

“This is just an opportunity, a wonderful opportunity for our students who really want to stay here locally to pursue a four-year degree,” Alston said.

Azure said he’s always wanted to go to Paine, a historically black college, and this will give him and other students the opportunity to do so.

“It would encourage people to branch out more and take more courses, so both colleges benefit. People get to expand their education and learn about things they probably wouldn’t if they were just going to go down one pipeline and straight into a job,” Azure said.

The agreement goes into effect at the beginning of the spring 2023 semester.