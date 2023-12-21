EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – A Columbia County educator got an early Christmas present Thursday. She got a major award for her work with young children.

For Bianca Brown, working with toddlers is rewarding, but Thursday morning she was rewarded for her dedicated work. “If I can change one mind, I did my job, I can make a difference,” said Brown.

Brown was named Toddler Teacher of the Year given by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

“It is such a joy to give these teachers their well-earned rewards to recognize their achievements in this amazing field,” Georgia Foundation for Early Care + Learning Executive Director Laura Wagner said.

And while Brown wasn’t expecting the news, she couldn’t be anymore happy. “I was very shocked about it, but I love what I do.”

A surprise to her, but no surprise to her colleagues.

“Bianca, especially, really exemplifies what we want in a teacher to teach our children. She cares about the children, she’s always looking for something to make them stronger and to know more, and to learn more. Bianca is really a perfect example of the kind of educator I would want teaching my own child,” Director of Greenbrier- Bradley Schools Katie Tracy said.

Wagner says educators’ role in children’s lives extend beyond the classroom doors.

“Set that foundation for a lifetime of success. They help children negotiate with one another, get along with one another, learn how to regulate their emotions, and learn what gives them – as individual little people – joy…”

That’s why Brown tells me, she comes to work ready to make a difference one child and smile at a time.

“I teach unique minds and I love what I do. I’m very passionate and I love coming to work every day.”