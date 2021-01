EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) --- Several school districts across the CSRA are going fully virtual.Now, COVID brings a renewed spotlight on a resource that has always been in limited supply. Some say the procedures surrounding quarantines are bringing into focus a much bigger issue the shortage of substitute teachers not only here but across the Palmetto State.

"I just love children after being home for 18 months. After following my retirement, I was getting bored, the same humdrum things. I kept thinking about my babies at school and how much I missed them. I wanted to be there with them," substitute teacher Julie Jackson told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.