(WJBF) – Sometimes it’s hard for students to get motivated when it comes to school. This is not a new thing. Ask your parents about some of the “down” days they experienced while trying to make the grade.

A new app, designed for Kindergarten through college-age students, is trying to change that.

Schoolconomy can be downloaded to any Apple or Android phone.

According to the site, the student’s report card is uploaded and they get points. They can then redeem the points for rewards or gift cards from various retailers.

Schoolconomy says, “Our mission is to be a catalyst for positive change in every classroom around the World. We do this by providing fun, educational, and enriching rewards to students for their efforts in academic achievement.”

The founder and CEO of Schoolconomy, Regnault Drake Sanders, is a Georgia native and graduate of Kennesaw State University.

