AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Augusta University has broken their record for the number of degrees given in an academic year, with more than 2,500 degrees being awarded in 2022.

According to a university spokesperson, the 2,543 degrees that were awarded this year is “a 4.1% increase from the previous year and an increase in undergraduate degrees conferred, according to the University System of Georgia.”

More than 67 percent of the degrees awarded went to graduates of computer and cyber sciences, education, healthcare, and related clinical sciences.

More than 160 students graduated from the School of Computer and Cyber Sciences, approximately double the number of students from the year before. Major increases in degrees in education and in the medical programs were also noted, with the school noting this is the fourth year in a row that more than 1,000 students graduated with health care and related clinical sciences.

“We are excited to have awarded the most degrees ever here at Augusta University during the last academic year, and what that means for the strength and growth of our university,” said Augusta University President Brooks Keel. “This is an incredible time for our university, and that is shown in the growth of our student body and in the number of successful graduates our academic programs produce.”

The record high number of graduates from Augusta University is a sign being seen across the state, with the University System of Georgia institutions reportedly giving out a record high 74,446 degrees in 2022.