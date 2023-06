AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Miller+Motte Augusta is holding a college night for recent high schools graduates.

Class of 2023, if you’re still unsure about what to do next…drop by Miller-Motte College on June 13th.

You can learn more about what programs the school offers and decide if this decision is right for you.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3128 Deans Bridge Road.

Visit their website for more information.