McDuffie County Schools issue new start date for 2020-2021 year

McDUFFIE COUNTY (WJBF) – The McDuffie County School System is delaying the start of the coming school year.

The new start date for students has moved from August 3rd to August 17th.

“At this morning’s regularly scheduled planning meeting, the board heard a plan to delay the start of school for students from August 3rd to August 17th. This proposal is based on current public health data for our community.

“During the three weeks prior to school starting, we will be planning for face-to-face and virtual instruction. We have extended the deadline for virtual enrollment registration until July 30th. Devices and directions for accessing virtual instruction will be distributed in the week of August 10.

“Student schedules will be mailed on August 7 to the last known mailing address. If your address or telephone number has changed, please email your child’s principal.

“Schoolwide open houses will be pre-recorded and posted on school websites by August 13.

“As we approach August 17th, if public health data indicates substantial spread, we will be forced to begin the school year completely virtually. If data indicates moderate spread, we may consider at that time a blended model for face–to-face instruction, which would reduce class sizes. These decisions cannot be made until closer to the date.

“Our goal is to offer face-to-face instruction when we can do so safely for students and employees. This situation is volatile and changes daily. We have developed a reopening plan through the guidance provided by the Georgia Department of Education, Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control.”