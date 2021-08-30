McCormick County Schools to transition to virtual learning

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The McCormick County School District will be transitioning to virtual learning beginning, Tuesday, August 31.

District leaders say the move is due to a significant increase in quarantines among students and staff. They also consulted with DHEC about the issue Wednesday morning.

Classes will be given to students in Google classrooms. They’re asked to bringing home devices and chargers Monday from school. If you do not have internet access at your home, contact your child’s school. Virtual learning will take place through the end of this school week.

Starting Tuesday, meals will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. You can enter through the side door of the MES/MMS cafeteria. Leaders strongly encourage the wearing of masks for all parents and/or guardians picking up meals.

On Friday, September 3, they are expected to assess the current situation and decide how will learning for the next week.

More details are expected from schools later on Monday.