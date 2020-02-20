Mayors Office donates books for reading event at A. Dorothy Hains Elementary School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) Students at A. Dorothy Hains Elementary School were treated to some special guest readers for their “Real Men Do Read” and “Beauty, Brains, and Books” event.

Members of local law enforcement, judges, doctors, and more read to the students.

We spoke with the event’s coordinator, Lee Moore — the schools guidance specialist — to find out what the event was all about.

“We did it in honor of Black History Month. One of the biggest challenges we wanted to do was I wanted our children to see that it does not matter where you start, it’s where you are going; and just like so many great successes for African Americans that have gone on before us, I wanted our kids to see so many different more — not just black or white, but all people of all races and color coming together and sharing their success story and being able to come in to the classroom and for them to express how important reading really is, because if you want to be successful you must learn to read,” said Moore.

All the books for the event were purchased by Mayor Hardie Davis’ office — and his wife, First Lady Evett Davis was on hand to read, as well.

“Today was simply an opportunity for us as community leaders to come out, to educate, to engage; and as we come together to educate and to engage, we simply empower these students for a great present and a dynamic future,” said Davis.

The school’s principal, Rachel McRae, expressed her gratitude to the Mayor’s office.



“Thank you so much, Mayor Hardie Davis, and your wonderful office. We will love and enjoy these books for years to come. Thank you.”