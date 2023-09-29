AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System named a science teacher at Lucy C. Laney Comprehensive High School the 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Terri Green has been with Richmond County School System for 13 years and currently teaches science at Lucy C. Laney Comprehensive High School.

Green holds a Bachelor of Science in biology from Paine College, a Master of Arts in teaching with an emphasis on curriculum and instruction from Augusta State University, and a Tier I Certification in Leadership from Augusta University.

According to her teacher profile on the Lucy C. Laney High School website, Mrs. Green’s motto is “Begin with end in mind,” a theme that resonates throughout her lesson plans and her approach to education and what she hopes students in her care will accomplish while studying under her.

She is currently enrolled at Grand Canyon University to earn an education specialist degree.