Lincoln Schools Move to At-Home learning Friday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to Dr. Samuel Light, Superintendent of the Lincoln County School System, Lincoln County Schools will immediately transition to at-home learning starting tomorrow, Friday, November 13th and will return to face-to-face learning November 30th.
This will not affect the current students on virtual.
This closure of face-to-face instruction is due to students who had possible COVID-19 exposure at a non-school related event.
Right now, the exposure event concerns students at the elementary school – but, by moving all school in the county to at-home learning, this serves as a preventive measure, because it could easily spread to other schools.
Learning will be done via Google Classroom; every student in Lincoln County Schools has a laptop already assigned.
At this point, but a decision about school meals countywide has been made yet, as the decision to close physical classrooms was made just two hours ago. If a student is in need of a school meal, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s school.
