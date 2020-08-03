Learning from Home Tips and Advice

AUGUSTA (WJBF)- Students and teachers are preparing to head back to the classroom, some as early as the beginning of August.

This time around parents opting for the learn from home option are finding ways to make this year’s learn from home experience a successful one.

Miranda Webber is a teacher and parent. She is one of thousands of parents opting for their students to learn from home.

Webber assisted her second grader with virtual learning last year, after schools switched to online learning.

She tells NewsChannel 6 she has found some unique but simple ways to keep her daughter from falling behind.

“For virtual learning I’m setting up a little space in the house, it doesn’t have to be big it can just be a table with obivously a laptop, it’ll either be provided from the school if you have one and then just pretty much the typical stuff you would have if you were sending your child to school so a couple of notebooks a couple of pencils erasers those little things that makes it look their in school but their at home,” said Webber.

Clinical Psychologist Major Demetrius Pittman says that learning from home can be a major adjustment and can make it difficult for children to learn.

Webber and Major Pittman both agree that having a designated room or spot for learning is important.

“It’s just like your home life so if you work outside of the home and you come home do you want that same space to be your work and your home, most of us don’t and that’s the same thing for a student whether their in pre-k all the way up to a senior or even in college,” said Webber.

“It’s good to have that sense of control and structure so having some place where they can get into that mindset of their actually in school so having a desk a place where they have all of their supplies organized makes them feel like they are learning and it’s not playtime,” said Major Pittman.

While helping her daughter with virtual learning Webber says she’s found a key to alleviating stress.

“That first week was chaos it was chaotic in my house I didn’t know what I was doing she was doing eight to nine hours of schooling but the one thing that we missed was the schedule, “said Webber.

Experts advise scheduling to help smooth the transition to learning from home.

“It’s definitely can be a stressful time so i always recommend that people just focus on the things that they can control and that really is just trying to make a schedule. So make a schedule for what’s going to be learning time and family time,” said Major Pittman.

Another tip is to keep is to keep your at home schedule similar to the one your student follows while in school. That includes time to eat lunch and even time to take a break from learning.

“So I always recommend when their learning from home to pull the schedule from the school and try to follow that even the lunch menu you can try to make those same things during the day and that can again give them the feeling that they are at school even if they’re at home, ” Pittman explained.

Kids and Anxiety

A schedule will help students with a sense of predictability. When children lose that sense of predictability it can lead to anxiety.

“Kids will have outbursts anger outbursts, they may have problems sleeping, and problems eating. These are all signs of anxiety that people don’t realize in children,” Pittman explained. “They may even feel more sick to the stomach, headaches and those types of things,” she continued.

