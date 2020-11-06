Langford Middle School transitions to Learn At Home due to COVID-19 activity

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School System has transitioned Langford Middle School to learn at home instruction due to an increased amount of COVID-19 activity.

Learn at home instruction will be effective November 7, 2020. Langford Middle School will reopen November 30, 2020 after Thanksgiving Break.

Students already enrolled in virtual learning are not impacted. Parents can request lunches for students in enrolled in virtual learning as well as those enrolled in face to face learning by calling 706-826-1122.