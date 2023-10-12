JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Students at Johnson County Elementary, Middle and High Schools will be on Virtual Learning for a couple days, this week.

The County announced the shift is due to a drain pipe bursting, causing flood damage to portions of the high school, particularly ceilings, floors and hallways.

Student safety was cited as the reason for moving to Virtual Learning.

As of now, the pipe has been repaired and water damage issues are being addressed.

Students will be utilizing Virtual Learning on Thursday and Friday.

Classes will resume, in person, on Monday, October 16.