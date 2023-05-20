AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An annual end-of-school celebration is kicking off Saturday at the Augusta Common.

J.R. Riles’ Annual Block Party serves an ‘unofficial end-of-school celebration’ rewarding all the hard work local students have put in this year at school.

The annual party was started by J.R. Riles 20 years ago at JR’s Stop and Shop, on the corner of Swanee Quintet Blvd and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The giveaway will be held Saturday, May 20 at the Augusta Common between Broad Street and Reynolds Street from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

This year, there will reportedly be 125 bicycles and 30 tablets given away, as well as plenty of other giveaways, entertainment and free food.

Riles partners with local businesses and educators every year to shine a spotlight on excellent students.