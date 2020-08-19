In person classes begin at USC Aiken

Education
Posted: / Updated:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – In person classes start Thursday at USC Aiken.

According to the school’s website, they have worked through the challenges of COVID-19 and are committed to providing an excellent academic and student experience in a safe and healthy environment.

USC Aiken will require both social distancing and mask wearing.

You’ll find more information online by clicking HERE

MORE TOP STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories