GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County School System announced Tuesday that Grovetown High School teacher Sonya Wells has died.

Mrs. Wells served as an English Language Arts co-teacher for 9th through 12th grades as well as junior varsity cheerleading coach and assistant girls basketball coach.

Grovetown High School says it will be providing counseling for students and staff to help them through this difficult time.

The school also encourages parents to reach out to the Georgia Crisis & Access Line if they have concerns for their children outside of school hours. The phone number is 706-447-2107.