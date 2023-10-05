AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you’re a high school senior, choosing your school for the next four years will get a little easier.

“The admissions initiative is called Georgia Match. This program will engage all learners and households including those that don’t typically consider higher education as an option,” Governor Brian Kemp said in a statement.

Local educators like Shawnda Stovall-Griffin with the Richmond County Board of Education, tell WJBF she’s been waiting to see an opportunity like this come to pass.

“This is an opportunity to be matched to a college– and it may be a college here– to be matched to a college that would be able to meet their educational needs and goals,” Stovall-Griffin said.

Stovall-Griffin believes this may help some students who could struggle to decide what is next after their high school bell rings for the final time. “Many times be the first to enter college for their family and be able to break generational cycles.”

Georgia is the first state in the country to implement a program like this within school systems and will allow students to be matched with state and technical colleges.

“There are limitless opportunities for professional opportunities for our students. I think a lot of emphasis is certainly placed on a four-year college which is important, but those technical schools offer significant and special training…” Lakeside Principal Juliet King said.

The match will be based upon the senior’s 11th grade HOPE GPA and their Freshman index score.

“It’s a big state out there, and it’s really nice to have students have the opportunity to think about places outside of our immediate area,” King said.

If you’re currently a senior in the state of Georgia and would like to be a part of the program, college application fees will be waived if you apply through Georgia Match this November.

“If we do it right, and if we capitalize on it right, this could set our students up for tremendous success,” Stovall-Griffin said.