Glenn Hills Middle hosts “Reality Check” budget simulation to teach students about finances

Education
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Glenn Hills Middle School partnered with Regions Bank and Communities In School to host “Reality Check.”

The event had students participate in a budget simulation similar to The Game of Life.

Students were assigned occupations, incomes and a family status.

“This is just a way to help them learn and manage their money to hopefully help them learn to save their money and put them in a good financial position for them to succeed and their families,” said Regents Bank Augusta Market Executive Russell Morgan

This is all in an effort to teach financial literacy to students.

