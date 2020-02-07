Garrett Elementary using virtual reality to teach kids about staying healthy for Heart Month

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – It’s Heart Month at Garrett Elementary and kids are learning how to stay in shape and they are going high tech to do it by using virtual reality in their P.E. class.

“We’re really trying to get our children to understand the importance of exercise and eating a healthy diet and doing all of the things necessary to stay healthy,” said, school councilor Dr. Lutricia Parkman.

The school is raising money for the Doctor Mac Bowman Foundation.

The goal of that group is to work toward better health for everyone in our community.

We spoke with Ellen Childress King, a multiple open heart survivor and asked her why teaching children about exercise is so important.

“I think it should be done frequently because as I indicated you need to listen to your body and people need to know how to take care of themselves and if you start at in earlier age in elementary school I think it would follow them through their educational endeavors,” said Childress.

Program specialist Jason Stark was there to show the kids how the virtual reality works and explained to us why they’re using the technology in schools.

“They really need to exercise, the kids are so apt to be in front of a computer nowadays at home looking at their devices and so look it’s one way of taking that same technology and getting them to be active,” said Stark.

At the end of February the students will have a walk to culminate Heart Month.