AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Several CSRA students have been chosen to serve on State Superintendent Richard Woods’s Student Advisory Council for the 2023-2024 school year.

Four CSRA students will participate in the council: Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School junior Denzel Howard, Lakeside High School junior Ally Xu, Jefferson High School sophomore Annabelle Pritchard, and Washington County High School senior Dymear Poole.

They will join 66 other students from across Georgia to meet with the State Superintendent four times throughout the school year to give feedback on how state policies are affecting students in the classroom.

“As a student advisory council member, Denzel is one of four representatives from the CSRA who will share his voice on educational policies that directly affect him and his peers,” said Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools. “We are proud to have Denzel be an ambassador for our school system as he participates in discussions and service projects.”

While on the council, Howard says he plans to develop a service project for the Augusta community, focusing on issues affecting his peers.

“One issue that I would like to tackle is mental health-based,” said Howard, “I think once we get to the bottom of why so many students are feeling depressed and anxious, we are able to solve a problem that will better so many lives in the state.”