Excerpts in Education – Jessica Eddie

(WJBF) – Jessica Eddie is a local Theater Arts Math and Science teacher who has been teaching for 14 years and currently teaches 4th grade at Riverside Elementary School in Evans, Georgia. WJBF asked Ms. Eddie to tell us why literacy and education are important in the classroom. This is what she had to say:

What is most important to you in the classroom? What do you want your students to take away from their time with you?

“Of course I want my students to learn the fourth grade math and science standards, but more importantly I want them to grow as individuals. I work hard to build relationships and create a love of learning. When students love school, the become lifelong learners.”

What is the most valuable thing you have learned during your time teaching?

“I’ve learned that children do not always remember the great lessons we plan or the rigorous projects they complete. What they will remember is the times we invested in them in meaningful ways. They remember the baseball games we attend and the dance recitals we show up at. When students know a teacher cares about them, they will do all they can to learn what that teacher is teaching. It has become evident to me that taking time to connect with my students has a huge effect size.”

Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?

“The funny thing is, I started college with plans to go into broadcast journalism! I didn’t grow up wanting to be a teacher. Two years into college I realized I was called to teach. Fourteen years later, I know 100% I made the right decision to become a teacher. I love the challenge of teaching different levels of learners. I love the relationships I build with students and their families. I also love the community among teachers.”

Is there anything else you would like to tell us?

“Like the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. Teachers do not take their role in this village lightly. We cherish our time with the students. We love working alongside parents and caregivers as their children grow and learn. Teaching is more than a job, it’s a calling.”

