(WJBF)- It’s that time of year again. Families are preparing to go back to school in the CSRA. Students will head back to school in as early as two weeks.
Here are the back to school dates for counties in the WJBF viewing area.
Georgia:
- Burke County: August 1
- Columbia County: August 4
- Emanuel County: August 1
- Glascock County: August 1
- Hancock County: August 1
- Jefferson County: August 1
- Jenkins County: August 1
- Johnson County: August 3
- Lincoln County: August 3
- McDuffie County: August 1
- Richmond County: August 2 for elementary & August 8 for K-8, middle school, high school, eSchool
- Screven County: August 1
- Taliaferro County: July 28
- Warren County: August 1
- Washington County: August 11
South Carolina:
- Aiken County: August 15
- Allendale: August 8
- Bamberg County: August 15
- Barnwell County: August 15
- Edgefield County: August 1
- McCormick County: July 21
- Saluda County: August 15
Visit your school district’s website for more detailed information.